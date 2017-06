* USD/INR trims gains after data shows a slower-than-expected rise in wholesale inflation in January. The pair trading at 53.84/85 from 53.89/90 levels before the data. * USD/INR closed at 53.82/83 on Wednesday. * India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 6.62 percent in January, below expectations of 7 percent. Core inflation rose 4.1 percent, slower than an expected 4.2 percent rise. * The pair is seen holding in a 53.70 to 53.90 range during the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)