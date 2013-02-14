* India federal bond yields fall 3-4 basis points (bps) across
the curve after headline inflation eases to more than three-year
low.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield is down 3 bps
at 7.81 percent.
* "There may be some resistance for yields to fall below the
7.79 percent mark, which is the recent high for bonds," says a
trader with primary dealership.
* India will sell 120 billion rupees of debt, while the Reserve
Bank of India will buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds on
Friday.
* Dealers expect the central bank to announce another open
market operation (OMO) next week to coincide with the last
auction of the fiscal year.
* Wholesale prices -- India's main inflation gauge -- rose 6.62
percent in January from a year earlier, the slowest pace since
November 2009 and below the 7.0 percent annual rise predicted by
economists in a Reuters poll.
