* India federal bond yields fall 3-4 basis points (bps) across the curve after headline inflation eases to more than three-year low. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is down 3 bps at 7.81 percent. * "There may be some resistance for yields to fall below the 7.79 percent mark, which is the recent high for bonds," says a trader with primary dealership. * India will sell 120 billion rupees of debt, while the Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. * Dealers expect the central bank to announce another open market operation (OMO) next week to coincide with the last auction of the fiscal year. * Wholesale prices -- India's main inflation gauge -- rose 6.62 percent in January from a year earlier, the slowest pace since November 2009 and below the 7.0 percent annual rise predicted by economists in a Reuters poll. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)