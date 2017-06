* India's overnight indexed swaps ease to a two-week low after continued softening in inflation raises rate cut hopes in March review. * The one-year rate falls 5 basis points (bps) to 7.59 percent, its lowest level since Jan. 30. * The five-year overnight indexed swap rate at 7.24, down 3 bps. * Foreign bank dealers say rates yet to price in a March cut as high current account deficit and consumer price inflation may deter the Reserve Bank of India. * Wholesale prices, India's main inflation gauge, rose 6.62 percent in January from a year earlier, the slowest pace since November 2009 and below the 7.0 percent annual rise predicted by economists in a Reuters poll. * The negative spread between the 1-, 5-year currently at 35 bps. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)