* Shares in Sahara Housingfina Corp Ltd and Sahara One
Media and Entertainment Ltd slump after India's
markets regulator ordered a freeze on the assets and bank
accounts of two other companies belonging to Sahara Group.
* Although Sahara Housingfina and Sahara One Media were not
directly impacted by the order from the Securities and Exchange
Board of India (SEBI) late on Wednesday, the two are the only
listed companies of Sahara Group.
* SEBI on Wednesday ordered the freeze of assets on Sahara India
Real Estate Corp Ltd and Sahara Housing Investment Corp Ltd,
saying they failed to heed a Supreme Court order to repay
billions of dollars they had collected in outlawed bonds.
* SEBI also ordered a freeze on all properties and bank accounts
held in the name of Sahara Group's founder Subrata Roy.
* Sahara Group in a statement said the SEBI order did not take
into account the redemptions it has made since January 2012 and
that the liabilities were unlikely to exceed the money it has
already deposited with the regulator.
* Sahara Housingfina shares were down 15 percent at 0930 GMT
having fallen as much as 19 percent earlier. Sahara One was down
0.8 percent after falling as much as 4.8 percent.
