Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Vinci

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date February 20, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date February 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

