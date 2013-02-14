BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Vinci
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date February 20, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date February 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
