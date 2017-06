* India's overnight cash rate little changed at 7.80/7.85 percent versus its previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent. * RBI to conduct open market operations to buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, almost offsetting the 120 billion rupee debt sale. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window stands at 1.2 trillion rupees, lower than 1.3 trillion rupees on Wednesday. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 151.78 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.85 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)