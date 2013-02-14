BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt
Oldenburg Girozentrale (Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date February 18, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 3bp
Issue price 99.935
Reoffer price 99.935
Payment Date February 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BRL3025
