* USD/INR continues to trade stronger on the day at 53.90/91 versus its previous close of 53.82/83 on the back of weak domestic shares. * A sharper-than-expected drop in the January inflation however prevents further gains in the pair. Headline inflation rate moderated to its lowest level in more than three years in January. * Domestic shares closed down 0.6 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)