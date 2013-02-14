* Deutsche Bank and Citi expect $31.8 and $45.1 million in outflows from Maruti Suzuki after MSCI announced it was dropping Maruti from its MSCI Global Standard Indices. * Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has been deleted from the MSCI India index, index provider MSCI said in a statement on Wednesday, from close of trade on Feb. 28. * Deutsche Bank and Citi said NTPC could see net inflows of $92.10 and $131 million after its weight was increased from 0.63 percent to 1.79 percent on MSCI India index as the company's free-float stock increases after its offer for sale. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)