BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 30 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 20, 2018
Coupon 9.25 pct
Issue price 116.375
Yield 5.638 pct
Payment Date February 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 130 million
Turkish lira when fungible
ISIN XS0648456167
