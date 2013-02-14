BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Berlin AG (LB Berlin)
Issue Amount 100 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date March 4, 2016
Coupon 2.08 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) LBB
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000LBB0DA5
