Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 03, 2037

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 107.097

Reoffer price 107.097

Yield 2.959 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 58.4bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2037 DBR

Payment Date February 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CMZB, Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 3.5 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN EU000A1G0AT6

