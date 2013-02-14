BRIEF-Folkestone enters deal to acquire land from BWP Trust
* Folkestone enters agreement to acquire land from bwp trust,BWP
Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Italcementi Finance S.A.
Guarantor Italcementi S.p.A.
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date February 21, 2018
Coupon 6.125 pct
Issue price 99.477
Reoffer 99.477
Yield 6.25 pct
Spread 515.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 559.7bp
Over the OBL
Payment Date February 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNPP, CACIB, Natixis & UniCredit
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's), BB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0893201433
* Refers to issue of 9.50 pct senior notes due 2017 in principal amount of USD 100 million by Golden Wheel Tiandi