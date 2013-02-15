* India federal bonds will take cues from bond auction, RBI's open market purchase in the session. * Dealers say bonds should keep positive bias as incoming supply will largely be negated by OMO purchase. * Bonds will also be supported by softening inflation numbers, which will build the case for a March rate cut. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 bps lower at 7.82 percent on Thursday. * India will sell 120 billion rupees of debt, while the Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. * Oil prices edged up on Thursday as fears about U.S. gasoline supply pulled the complex higher, overshadowing concerns of weakening economic output in the euro zone. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)