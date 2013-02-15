* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange was 0.17 percent up. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was 0.07 percent higher. * Asian shares eased on Friday with investors turning cautious as weak euro zone growth data presaged the G20 meeting in this session and on Saturday in Moscow. * Foreign investors bought 3.21 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 2.48 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, when the BSE index fell 0.57 percent. * With Q3 earnings season almost over, traders speculate over whether the budget would be populist or pragmatic, in the backdrop of increasing deficit. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)