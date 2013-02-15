* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange was 0.17
percent up. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
was 0.07 percent higher.
* Asian shares eased on Friday with investors turning cautious
as weak euro zone growth data presaged the G20 meeting in this
session and on Saturday in Moscow.
* Foreign investors bought 3.21 billion rupees of stocks, while
domestic institutions sold 2.48 billion rupees of stocks on
Thursday, when the BSE index fell 0.57 percent.
* With Q3 earnings season almost over, traders speculate over
whether the budget would be populist or pragmatic, in the
backdrop of increasing deficit.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)