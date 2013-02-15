* USD/INR likely to see flattish open around 53.92/93, Thursday's closing levels. * Asian currencies mixed; won advances, while ringgit, Singapore dollar dip. For snapshot, see. * A private bank dealer tips a 53.83-54.10 band for the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.15 percent while the broader MSCI ex-Japan higher 0.09 percent. * Euro nursed heavy losses on Friday in the wake of data showing the euro zone slipped deeper into recession late last year, while markets braced for more conflicting comments on currencies as G20 officials meet in Moscow. * The rupee saw short positions build up for the first time this year after preliminary data last week showed the economy likely grew at a meagre 5 percent pace this fiscal year. See Poll. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)