* India federal bond yields flat as dealers awaiting bond auction, RBI's OMO purchase in session. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield at 7.82 percent, same as Thursday's close. * India will sell 120 billion rupees of debt, while the Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. * Oil prices edged up on Thursday as fears about U.S. gasoline supply pulled the oil complex higher, overshadowing concerns of weakening economic output in the euro zone. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)