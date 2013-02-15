* Shares in DLF Ltd fell as much as 3.6 percent a day
after India's largest listed real estate developer reported a
net profit of 2.85 billion rupees, that missed market
expectations.
* DLF's Oct-Dec earnings include 8.4 billion rupees from the
sale of Jawala Real Estate, the entity owning the NTC Mumbai
land. Adjusting for this, DLF reported a loss of 5.5 billion
rupees.
* "Lower pre-sales and cost escalations led to a sharp fall in
EBITDA margin from 36.6 percent to 6.6 percent
quarter-on-quarter," Jefferies said in a note.
