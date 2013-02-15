* The BSE index is down 0.38 percent and the 50-share NSE index falls 0.45 percent. * Tata Motors shares fall 1.5 percent a day after the company said its October-December earnings fell 52 percent to $303 million. * Shares in DLF Ltd fell as much as 3.6 percent a day after India's largest listed real estate developer reported a net profit of 2.85 billion rupees, which missed market expectations. * Dr. Reddy's Laboratories , India's No.2 drugmaker by sales, reported a larger-than-expected 29.2 percent drop in quarterly net profit as sales in its key North America market remained muted. * Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded its rating on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd to "neutral" from "buy". The shares were down 1.95 percent at 1837.85 rupees. * With Q3 earnings season almost over, traders speculate over whether the budget would be populist or pragmatic, in the backdrop of increasing deficit. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)