* India's overnight indexed swaps ease on hopes of continued open market operations by the central bank and as hopes the Reserve Bank of India would cut interest rate again in March got a fresh impetus after January inflation softened. * The one-year rate is down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.59 percent and the five-year overnight indexed swap rate is at 7.22 percent, lower 2 bps. * The RBI will announce the cut-offs of a bond buy of up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) through open market operations later in the day. * The expectation of more fiscal measures in the upcoming budget is also supporting the swap move, dealers said. * Wholesale prices, India's main inflation gauge, rose 6.62 percent in January from a year earlier, the slowest pace since November 2009 and below the 7.0 percent annual rise predicted by economists in a Reuters poll. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)