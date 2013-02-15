* The BSE index is down 0.42 percent, after earlier
touching its lowest in 2013 intraday. The 50-share NSE index
down 0.54 percent, after earlier hitting its lowest
since Dec. 26, 2012.
* Shares in DLF Ltd fell as much as 3.9 percent a day
after India's largest listed real estate developer reported a
net profit of 2.85 billion rupees, which missed market
expectations.
* Dr. Reddy's Laboratories , India's No.2
drugmaker by sales, falls 2.3 percent after it reported a
larger-than-expected 29.2 percent drop in quarterly net profit
on Thursday.
* Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded its rating on Dr.
Reddy's to "neutral" from "buy".
* Siemens Ltd falls 1.3 percent, heading towards a
second day of losses after India Index Services & Products Ltd
said on Wednesday it would be removed from the NSE's 50-stock
main index from April 1.
