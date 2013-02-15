* The BSE index is down 0.42 percent, after earlier touching its lowest in 2013 intraday. The 50-share NSE index down 0.54 percent, after earlier hitting its lowest since Dec. 26, 2012. * Shares in DLF Ltd fell as much as 3.9 percent a day after India's largest listed real estate developer reported a net profit of 2.85 billion rupees, which missed market expectations. * Dr. Reddy's Laboratories , India's No.2 drugmaker by sales, falls 2.3 percent after it reported a larger-than-expected 29.2 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Thursday. * Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded its rating on Dr. Reddy's to "neutral" from "buy". * Siemens Ltd falls 1.3 percent, heading towards a second day of losses after India Index Services & Products Ltd said on Wednesday it would be removed from the NSE's 50-stock main index from April 1. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)