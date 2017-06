* USD/INR higher as local stocks in losses, euro weakness. Pair at 54.04/05, off 53.85 lows, versus 53.92/93 Thursday's close. * Pair is headed for second week of gains, up 1.07 percent. * "USD/INR seen biddish from morning on euro weakness and because of the fact that lesser number of working days next week," says a private bank dealer. The forex market is shut on Tuesday for a local holiday. * Local shares down 0.5 percent. * The euro was weaker against the dollar with real money investors cited as sellers. The single currency was down 0.2 percent on the day at $1.3336, not far from a three-week low of $1.3315. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)