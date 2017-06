* India's three-day cash rate little changed at 7.80/7.85 percent versus its previous close of 7.80/7.90 percent as the first week of the reporting fortnight comes to a close. * Cash crunch expected to persist up to mid-March as advance tax outflows begin from the system as well as currency in circulation expected to rise. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window stands at 1.2 trillion rupees, a seventh successive session above the psychological 1 trillion rupee mark. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 180.01 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.85 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)