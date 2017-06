* Indian federal bonds were flat despite bond auction cut-offs meeting expectations, as traders await RBI's OMO purchase outcome. * A Reuters poll shows RBI may buy 2026 bonds through OMO at 7.91 percent yield. * The central bank successfully sold $2.2 billion of bonds, with cut-offs largely in line with Reuters poll. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield was flat at 7.82 percent, and expected to remain in a band of 2 basis points, a trader with a private bank said. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)