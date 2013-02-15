* Indian midcap shares fall on a mix of disappointing earnings and worries about the economic outlook. * Analysts expect midcap shares to remain weak until risk sentiment improves. * Suzlon Energy Ltd falls 8.5 percent after the wind turbine maker said its quarterly net loss had widened to 11.55 billion rupees. * United Breweries (Holding) Ltd shares down 5 percent. UB Group, the parent of debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines , said it was in talks with lenders to the carrier to cut their exposure by using proceeds from a stake sale in a group company to Diageo Plc. * Voltas shares down 1.6 percent, falling for the fourth day in row, after the company's Oct-Dec net profit missed estimates on muted performance of the electro-mechanical projects business which was impacted by execution delays and Sidra project turnover booking at nil margins. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)