* Indian midcap shares fall on a mix of disappointing earnings
and worries about the economic outlook.
* Analysts expect midcap shares to remain weak until risk
sentiment improves.
* Suzlon Energy Ltd falls 8.5 percent after the wind
turbine maker said its quarterly net loss had widened to 11.55
billion rupees.
* United Breweries (Holding) Ltd shares down 5
percent. UB Group, the parent of debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines
, said it was in talks with lenders to the carrier to
cut their exposure by using proceeds from a stake sale in a
group company to Diageo Plc.
* Voltas shares down 1.6 percent, falling for the
fourth day in row, after the company's Oct-Dec net profit missed
estimates on muted performance of the electro-mechanical
projects business which was impacted by execution delays and
Sidra project turnover booking at nil margins.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com;
manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)