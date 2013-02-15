* The Indian government will wrap up its 5.7 trillion rupee
borrowing programme for the current fiscal year with a debt sale
of 120 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) next week.
* Dealers expect RBI to buy bonds via another open market
operation next week to coincide with the auction, given the
tightness of cash conditions in the banking system.
* Indian market regulator to auction foreign fund debt limits
worth $11.3 billion on Feb. 20, marking the first sale since the
government raised debt limits in government and corporate bonds
by $5 billion each.
* Foreign institutional investors with licences can participate
in these monthly auctions for corporate and government bonds,
purchasing quotas which provide them with the right to invest in
debt up to the limit bought.
* Investors also shifting focus to the 2013/14 budget to be
unveiled on Feb. 28, with the budget session of parliament due
to begin on Feb. 21.
* Global risk factors also key as G20 leaders meet in Moscow
over the weekend.
* USD/INR likely to trade in 53.50-54.30 band next
week.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may break
below 7.79 percent next week, the 29-month low it hit recently.
KEY FACTORS TO WATCH
Mon: British PM David Cameron begins India visit
Tues: India bond, FX markets closed for banking holiday
Wed: T-bills sale, money supply data
FII debt limit auction
Thu: Indian parliament's budget session begins.
Fri: Forex reserves data
($1 = 53.8950 Indian rupees)
