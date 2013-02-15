* After a largely disappointing October-December earnings season, outside of some sectors such as IT, investors expect the market to remain in a narrow range ahead of the budget on Feb. 28. * Traders will also track domestic institutional investors' flows, who have been on a selling spree in recent months as retail investors continue to cash in a recent rally by selling their equity mutual funds. * Investors will be looking to see whether next year's budget will provide fiscal reform measures or whether the government will increase spending ahead of the general elections by 2014. * A fiscally disciplined budget could see the markets once again resume gains. The BSE index having fallen 2.15 percent so far this month. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH Tues: India bond, FX markets closed for banking holiday Thurs: Budget session of parliament to begin (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)