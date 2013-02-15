* After a largely disappointing October-December earnings
season, outside of some sectors such as IT, investors expect the
market to remain in a narrow range ahead of the budget on Feb.
28.
* Traders will also track domestic institutional investors'
flows, who have been on a selling spree in recent months as
retail investors continue to cash in a recent rally by selling
their equity mutual funds.
* Investors will be looking to see whether next year's budget
will provide fiscal reform measures or whether the government
will increase spending ahead of the general elections by 2014.
* A fiscally disciplined budget could see the markets once again
resume gains. The BSE index having fallen 2.15 percent
so far this month.
KEY FACTORS TO WATCH
Tues: India bond, FX markets closed for banking holiday
Thurs: Budget session of parliament to begin
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com;
manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)