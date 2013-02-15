Russia's Reserve Fund grows to $16.50 bln as of June 1
MOSCOW, June 2 Russia's Reserve Fund increased slightly to $16.50 billion as of June 1 from $16.34 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Friday.
Feb 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg(LBBW)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date February 15, 2018
Coupon 1.40 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.40 pct
Payment Date February 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance
Programme
ISIN DE000LB0R0M5
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says contract sales at 35.9 billion yuan ($5.27 billion) in May