Russia's Reserve Fund grows to $16.50 bln as of June 1
MOSCOW, June 2 Russia's Reserve Fund increased slightly to $16.50 billion as of June 1 from $16.34 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Friday.
Feb 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Issue Amount $50 million
Maturity Date March 20, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 15bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 15bp
Payment Date February 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total $100 million
when fungible
ISIN XS0885685247
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says contract sales at 35.9 billion yuan ($5.27 billion) in May