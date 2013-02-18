* Indian federal bond yields may edge higher on the RBI chief's
comments about there being limited room for monetary easing,
dealers said. The comments, however being a reiteration, will
have a limited impact, they add. The 10-year bond yield
ended at 7.83 percent on Friday.
* The head of India's central bank said on Saturday there is
room for monetary easing but it is limited, and there are upside
risks to inflation resulting from food and commodity prices.
* Dealers say the hike in fuel prices announced late Friday is
largely priced into bond prices.
* The market will take the next major trigger if RBI announces
an open market operation this week. Dealers will also speculate
on auction cancellation as cash balances are estimated to be in
the 1.2 trillion-1.3 trillion rupee range.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)