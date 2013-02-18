* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange was up 0.05 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was down 0.2 percent. * Japanese shares rallied and the yen fell on Monday after Tokyo escaped direct criticism from its G20 peers on its aggressive reflationary plans that have weakened the currency. * Foreign investors bought 2.47 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 2.45 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, when the BSE index fell 0.15 percent. * India's three state-run fuel retailers- Indian Oil Corp , Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp increased prices of petrol by 1.50 rupees per litre excluding local taxes, and diesel by 0.50 rupees per litre from Saturday. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)