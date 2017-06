* USD/INR hovering near 1-month highs on Asian FX weakness, says dealer. Pair at 54.38/39 versus Friday's close of 54.22/23. * Local stock open flat, up 0.02 pct. * The South Korean won led slides among emerging Asian currencies on Monday after the Group of 20 did not criticise Japan's reflationary policies, which have driven down the yen. * Private bank dealer says pair will watch stocks and euro for direction as there is no major local data in session. * Pair likely to trade in a 54.20-54.53 band for session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)