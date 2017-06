* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield inches up 2 basis points to 7.85 percent on the back of the central bank chief's comments saying the room to ease monetary policy is limited. * RBI chief also says there are upside risks to inflation resulting from food and commodity prices. * Dealers say the hike in fuel prices announced late Friday is largely priced into bond prices. * The market will take the next major trigger if RBI announces an open market operation this week. Dealers will also speculate on auction cancellation as cash balances are estimated to be in the 1.2 trillion-1.3 trillion rupee range. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)