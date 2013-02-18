* Barclays Capital advises foreign institutional investors
(FIIs) to bid for the long-term government debt category in
auction and buy 30-year government bonds, given the potential
for further monetary easing and likelihood of bond purchases via
OMOs, among other factors.
* India is due to auction 666 billion rupees ($12.29 billion) in
debt limits on Wednesday, the last auction ahead of the central
bank's next policy review in March.
* FIIs with licences can participate in these monthly auctions
for corporate and government bonds, purchasing quotas which
provide them with the right to invest in debt up to the limit
bought.
* BarCap also advises FIIs to bid for the corporate debt old
category in the auction and buy 6-month to 1-year corporate
bonds at high yields, as liquidity tends to seasonally tighten
in March.
* Barclays expects government bond yields to fall 55 bps, in
line with another 75 bps of repo easing by the end of June.
($1 = 54.1700 Indian rupees)
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)