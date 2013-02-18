India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* DB Realty Ltd shares gain as much as 4.4 percent on Monday after the ICICI Bank released a part of controlling stakeholders' pledged shares after the property developer repayed a portion of its loan from the bank. * DB Realty has seen shares equivalent to 11.04 percent of its paid up capital returned to the property developer, according to an exchange filing. * DB Realty shares gain 1.1 percent as of 0641 GMT. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.