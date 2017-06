* USD/INR off 1-month highs as dealers cite selling by two foreign banks. Pair at 54.28/29, 54.44 intraday high, versus Friday's close of 54.22/23. * Dealers cite some selling by exporters taking advantage of rupee at one-month lows. * Pair broke above its 100-day moving average on Friday, currently at 54.1374. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)