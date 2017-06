* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield remains up 1 basis point at 7.84 percent with traders awaiting announcement of any open market purchase of bonds this week. * Yields rise following the central bank chief's comments that the room to ease policy is limited and that inflation continues to see upside risks. * Banks borrow 1.26 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window, sharply above the central bank's comfort zone of around 600 billion rupees. * Traders expect yields to drop by 3-4 basis points if the RBI announces another round of OMO this week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)