* India's overnight cash rate flat at 7.85/7.90 percent versus its Friday close of 7.75/7.85 percent as banks continue to use excess SLR bonds to borrow heavily from the repo window. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window stands at 1.26 trillion rupees, the eighth successive session when it rose above the psychological 1 trillion rupee mark and the highest in three sessions. * Indian lenders have to maintain 23 percent of their deposits in government bonds, cash or gold to maintain a reserve requirement called statutory liquidity ratio. * Dealers expect the RBI to announce another open market bond purchase this week to coincide with the last auction of the fiscal year. * India's money market rates remain elevated with the 3-month benchmark CD rising to 9.65 percent versus 9.60 percent on Friday. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 121.63 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.94 percent. Volumes in the CBLO market stand at 339.12 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.76 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)