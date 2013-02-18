* India's overnight cash rate flat at 7.85/7.90
percent versus its Friday close of 7.75/7.85 percent as banks
continue to use excess SLR bonds to borrow heavily from the repo
window.
* Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window stands at
1.26 trillion rupees, the eighth successive session when it rose
above the psychological 1 trillion rupee mark and the highest in
three sessions.
* Indian lenders have to maintain 23 percent of their deposits
in government bonds, cash or gold to maintain a reserve
requirement called statutory liquidity ratio.
* Dealers expect the RBI to announce another open market bond
purchase this week to coincide with the last auction of the
fiscal year.
* India's money market rates remain elevated with the 3-month
benchmark CD rising to 9.65 percent versus 9.60
percent on Friday.
* Total volumes in the call money market stand at 121.63 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.94 percent. Volumes in
the CBLO market stand at 339.12 billion rupees at a weighted
average rate of 7.76 percent.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)