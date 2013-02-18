* The BSE index is up 0.42 percent and the 50-share NSE index is higher 0.38 percent, recovering after hitting their 2013 lows on Friday. * Shares in DLF Ltd gain 5.15 percent after an executive indicated earnings would improve and said net debt would fall, according to analysts who attended the company's first ever post-results analyst meeting on Friday. * Public sector companies such as MMTC Ltd and Hindustan Copper Ltd gain 9.5 percent and 4.5 percent respectively on hopes of good demand in the upcoming stake sales by the government. * The government has not yet given a time frame for the stake sales. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)