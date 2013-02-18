India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* The BSE index is up 0.42 percent and the 50-share NSE index is higher 0.38 percent, recovering after hitting their 2013 lows on Friday. * Shares in DLF Ltd gain 5.15 percent after an executive indicated earnings would improve and said net debt would fall, according to analysts who attended the company's first ever post-results analyst meeting on Friday. * Public sector companies such as MMTC Ltd and Hindustan Copper Ltd gain 9.5 percent and 4.5 percent respectively on hopes of good demand in the upcoming stake sales by the government. * The government has not yet given a time frame for the stake sales. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.