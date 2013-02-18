* India's benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 basis points at 7.26 percent and the one-year rate up 3 basis points at 7.63 percent following the central bank chief's comments. * RBI chief says room to ease monetary policy is limited and that there are upside risks to inflation resulting from food and commodity prices. * Traders expect rates to edge down in the rest of the week with the curve expected to shift lower by 2-3 basis points with the government scheduled to raise money via dated bonds for the last time in the current fiscal year on Friday. * The announcement of an open market operation to purchase bonds this week is however likely to push down shorter-end rates mote, they add. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)