* India's benchmark five-year swap rate up 2
basis points at 7.26 percent and the one-year rate
up 3 basis points at 7.63 percent following the
central bank chief's comments.
* RBI chief says room to ease monetary policy is limited and
that there are upside risks to inflation resulting from food and
commodity prices.
* Traders expect rates to edge down in the rest of the week with
the curve expected to shift lower by 2-3 basis points with the
government scheduled to raise money via dated bonds for the last
time in the current fiscal year on Friday.
* The announcement of an open market operation to purchase bonds
this week is however likely to push down shorter-end rates mote,
they add.
