* USD/INR forward premiums continue to trade near 14-year highs hit last week; 1-year at 358 points versus 355.25 points Friday close as per Thomson Reuters data. * Dealers say the paying interest in market is broadly to continue till the second half of March as the local money market is still tight with plenty of dollar supply in global market. * Another private bank dealer says buy on dips before the federal budget. * Spot USD/INR trading marginally higher, at 54.27/28 versus 54.22/23 last close. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)