India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Shares in Indian sugar companies gain after Food Minister K.V. Thomas said the government remove some restrictions in the sugar sector, without giving specifics. * Traders speculate some of the measures may include removing caps on production or requirements to sell a portion of output to the government. * Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd gains 5.8 percent, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd is up 4.9 percent, while Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd gains 1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.