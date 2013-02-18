* Shares in Indian sugar companies gain after Food Minister K.V. Thomas said the government remove some restrictions in the sugar sector, without giving specifics. * Traders speculate some of the measures may include removing caps on production or requirements to sell a portion of output to the government. * Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd gains 5.8 percent, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd is up 4.9 percent, while Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd gains 1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)