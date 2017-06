* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield off the day's high of 7.85 percent to trade flat at 7.83 percent as investors look to buy on hopes of another round of open market purchase of bonds by the RBI. * Yields rise after the RBI chief reiterated that the bank has limited scope to ease monetary policy and upside risks to inflation remain. * Traders expect the RBI to announce another OMO later in the day with repo borrowing remaining way above the 1 trillion rupee mark. * Buying also seen as the government is scheduled to borrow for one last time via dated bonds this fiscal year on Friday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)