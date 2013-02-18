MUMBAI Feb 18 The following list contains details of recently-issued corporate bonds. A list of the latest announced details is attached at the bottom.

LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS

--------------------- * India's Exim Bank plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($37.19 million) via five-year bonds at 8.77 percent. * Food Corporation of India has invited offers for Friday for a sale of at least 15 billion rupees ($278.89 million) via a private placement of bonds. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($92.96 million) through two-year bonds at 9.45 percent coupon. * India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($37.19 million) via five-year bonds at 8.79 percent. * Lands End Properties, a company belonging to Tata Group, plans to raise 5.21 billion rupees ($96.61 million) in three-year zero coupon bonds that will yield 10 percent at maturity. * India's Ennore Port has invited 30 arrangers to participate in a fund raising of up to 2.5 billion rupees ($46.50 million) via a private placement of tax-free bonds. * Lafarge India is in the market selling its 5 billion rupees ($93 million) bonds split into two- and three-years. The issue is priced at 9.15 percent and is expected to close some time this week. * State-run Power Grid Corp of India has finalised plans for its bond sale. The issue will open on Feb. 14 to close on Feb. 15. Pay-in is slated for Feb. 20. * Chennai Petroleum Corp] priced its 10 billion rupees ($188 million) bond sale at 8.85 percent on Friday (Jan. 8).  * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($46.38 million) through five-year bonds at 9.05 percent coupon. * India's Tata Steel is planning to raise 10 billion rupees ($185.82 million) through a dual tranche bond sale. * Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), India's biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise 5 billion rupees ($92.91 million) through one-year one-day bonds at 9.05 percent annual coupon. * National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise 2 billion rupees ($37.2 million) through one-year one-day bonds at 8.65 percent. * India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd fixed an annual coupon of 8.70 percent and was set to raise 15 billion rupees ($278.73 million) through the sale of five-year bonds. * Airports Authority of India (AAI) invited bids on Monday to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.47 million) via five-year bonds. * IDFC Ltd is planning to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($54.69 million) via three-year bonds at 8.85 percent. * Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($45.57 million) through 10-year unsecured subordinate debt at 9.80 percent annual coupon. * State-owned Power Finance Corp has priced its new 10 billion rupee ($181 million ) 5-year bonds at 8.75 percent. The bonds, with a put/call option after year 2, went to ICICI Bank, which bid at the lowest coupon. (IFR) * Exim Bank plans to raise at least 1 billion rupees ($18.38 million) via five-year bonds at 8.76 percent.

* National Housing Bank plans to raise 10 billion rupees ($182.27 million) via bonds at 8.95 percent coupon. * Raymond Ltd is planning to raise 750 million rupees ($13.74 million) through two-year bonds at 10.50 percent. * Power Finance Corp Ltd has invited quotes on Thursday to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.47 million) through two-year bonds. * PNB Housing Finance Ltd, a unit of Punjab National Bank , plans to raise 4 billion rupees ($73.94 million) via dual tranche bonds. * Exim Bank plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($18.32 million) via ten-year bonds at 8.93 percent. * National Housing Bank plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.45 million) via bonds at 8.78 percent coupon. * United Bank of India plans to raise 3 billion rupees ($55.15 million) via unsecured perpetual bonds at 9.27 percent. * Sterlite Industries plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.92 million) through a bond issue at 9.40 percent. * Sterlite Industries plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.92 million) through a bond issue at 9.24 percent. * LIC Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($35.98 million) via two-year bonds at 9.37 percent. * Power Finance Corp plans to sell at least 1 billion rupees ($18.15 million) via tax-free bonds. * Rural Electrification Corp Ltd plans to sell up to 5 billion rupees ($90.76 million) via a private placement of tax-free bonds.

PREVIOUS ANNOUNCEMENTS

--------------------- * National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.26 million) via three-year bonds at 8.83 percent. * Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd is planning to raise 12 billion rupees ($219.02 million) via lower tier II bonds at 8.93 percent coupon. * India's Exim Bank plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.99 million) via three-year bonds with a put/call at the end of 18 months at 8.65 percent. * Steel Authority of India has raised 5 billion rupees ($91.65 million) through its at least 1.5 billion rupees bonds sale.

