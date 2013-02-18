NEW DELHI Feb 18 Indian sugar futures rose on fresh buying support taking cues from talks of the government freeing up curbs on sugar sector, but the spot market continued to be subdued in the absence of any trigger.

* The key March sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.3 percent at 3,171 rupees ($58.54) per 100 kg from previous close.

* "Fresh buying was witnessed on talks of decontrol of the sugar sector," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* On Monday, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said his ministry favours a proposal to raise the production tax on sugar sector, if mills were freed from an obligation to sell the sweetener at lower prices for public distribution.

* India has been exploring options to free the sugar sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage in the world's second biggest producer of the sweetener after Brazil.

* An advisory panel, headed by economist C. Rangarajan, has already recommended lifting curbs on India's tightly controlled sugar sector.

* Spot market continued to be subdued on increasing supplies in the current cane crushing season.

* Spot sugar fell by 3 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* London white sugar futures firmer on Monday, trading above last month's 32-month low, with U.S. ICE agricultural markets shut for the President's Day holiday.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes on year in the first four months of the season beginning October 2012.

* India's sugar production in the 2013/14 season is set to fall below consumption for the first time in four years as a water shortage trims acreage in three key states. ($1 = 54.17 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)