NEW DELHI Feb 18 Indian sugar futures rose on
fresh buying support taking cues from talks of the government
freeing up curbs on sugar sector, but the spot market continued
to be subdued in the absence of any trigger.
* The key March sugar contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.3 percent at 3,171
rupees ($58.54) per 100 kg from previous close.
* "Fresh buying was witnessed on talks of decontrol of the
sugar sector," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with
Religare Commodities.
* On Monday, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said his ministry
favours a proposal to raise the production tax on sugar sector,
if mills were freed from an obligation to sell the sweetener at
lower prices for public distribution.
* India has been exploring options to free the sugar sector
from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage
in the world's second biggest producer of the sweetener after
Brazil.
* An advisory panel, headed by economist C. Rangarajan, has
already recommended lifting curbs on India's tightly controlled
sugar sector.
* Spot market continued to be subdued on increasing supplies
in the current cane crushing season.
* Spot sugar fell by 3 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* London white sugar futures firmer on Monday, trading above
last month's 32-month low, with U.S. ICE agricultural markets
shut for the President's Day holiday.
* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes
on year in the first four months of the season beginning October
2012.
* India's sugar production in the 2013/14 season is set to
fall below consumption for the first time in four years as a
water shortage trims acreage in three key states.
($1 = 54.17 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)