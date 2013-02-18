BRIEF-Open Finance allots all 4.2 mln series E shares
* ALLOTS ALL 4.2 MILLION SERIES E SHARES TO INVESTORS VIA PUBLIC OFFER
February 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date Janaury 16, 2017
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.734
Payment Date Februayr 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct Selling, 0.225 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 125 millin Turkish
Lira when fungible
ISIN XS0875628165
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* ALLOTS ALL 4.2 MILLION SERIES E SHARES TO INVESTORS VIA PUBLIC OFFER
CHICAGO, June 1 Thieves follow the money, and wealth accumulates as we age. But the aging brain is not always well-suited to financial decision-making - and that creates opportunity for financial fraud and abuse targeting the elderly.