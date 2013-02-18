February 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date Janaury 16, 2017

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.734

Payment Date Februayr 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct Selling, 0.225 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 125 millin Turkish

Lira when fungible

ISIN XS0875628165

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.