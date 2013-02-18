Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 101.271

Reoffer price 101.271

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT

Payment Date February 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 425 million

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0751800714

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.