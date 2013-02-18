Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Volvo Treasury AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 26, 2016

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.758

Yield 2.585 pct

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 26, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 100bp

Issue price Par

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 550 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 26, 2018

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.796

* * * *

Tranche 4

Issue Amount 1.05 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 26, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 150bp

Issue price Par

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date February 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken & Swedbank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.