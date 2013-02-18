BRIEF-Open Finance allots all 4.2 mln series E shares
* ALLOTS ALL 4.2 MILLION SERIES E SHARES TO INVESTORS VIA PUBLIC OFFER
Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower SB Capital
Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 28, 2017
Coupon 2.065 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 171.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & Sberbank CIB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes The issue size will total 250 million Swiss francs
when fungible
ISIN CH0204477274
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* ALLOTS ALL 4.2 MILLION SERIES E SHARES TO INVESTORS VIA PUBLIC OFFER
CHICAGO, June 1 Thieves follow the money, and wealth accumulates as we age. But the aging brain is not always well-suited to financial decision-making - and that creates opportunity for financial fraud and abuse targeting the elderly.