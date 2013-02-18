BRIEF-Open Finance allots all 4.2 mln series E shares
* ALLOTS ALL 4.2 MILLION SERIES E SHARES TO INVESTORS VIA PUBLIC OFFER
Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Thyssenkrupp AG
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date August 27, 2018
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 99.681
Spread 290 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Citigroup, HSBC & Unicredit
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000A1R08U3
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* ALLOTS ALL 4.2 MILLION SERIES E SHARES TO INVESTORS VIA PUBLIC OFFER
CHICAGO, June 1 Thieves follow the money, and wealth accumulates as we age. But the aging brain is not always well-suited to financial decision-making - and that creates opportunity for financial fraud and abuse targeting the elderly.